ARA’s forecast shows increase in demand for construction equipment rental

The American Rental Association (ARA) updated its forecast for the construction and industrial equipment rental industry. In the quarterly update, the ARA presented significant changes in the economic forecast, particularly for construction and industrial equipment (CIE) rental revenues.

With new considerations, ARA expects the CIE rental revenue to total $56 billion this year and $59 billion in 2024. In the previous forecast, ARA said it expected CIE rental revenue would reach $45.5 billion in 2023 and $46.7 billion in 2024.

The association said two factors underpin these changes. The first is the data on nonresidential construction spending used in the model and the second is the increasing importance of specialty rental to overall rental revenues.

A recent analysis by economists at the Federal Reserve Board has suggested that data for nonresidential construction spending produced by the U.S. Census Bureau has underestimated nonresidential construction spending by at least 20 percent since the second quarter of 2021.

“The Fed economists’ analysis is both well-reasoned and analytically sound and we believe that this new information needs to be included in our revised forecast,” said John McClelland, Ph.D., ARA vice president for government affairs and chief economist. “The second change in our forecast is the inclusion of information about specialty rentals which has been a growing trend. Recent work by our partners at S&P Global has constructed a 10-year time series of specialty rental from multiple data sources. Incorporating this new information into our model now gives specialty rentals a larger share among the variables that forecast CIE revenues.”

In the U.S., general tool market, rental revenue growth will slow through 2023, totaling $14.9 billion this year. This is driven by weakness in residential construction markets. ARA expects growth in 2024 to slow as well, with revenues equaling $15.7 billion in 2024.