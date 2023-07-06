Arbor Masters expands presence in Kansas City with latest acquisition

Arbor Masters, based in Kansas City, Kan., made grows once again in the Kansas City market with a merger with Heath Nelson Tree Services. The acquisition is the second in two months for the company following the addition of Jennings Tree & Lawn Care in May.

Arbor Masters provides tree and plant health care services to customers throughout the central U.S. and offers tree pruning, stump grinding, fertilization, disease and infestation control, cabling and bracing and tree removal services.

“We’ve been serving our neighbors in the Kansas City metro for more than 65 years,” said Ron Keith, Arbor Masters founder and CEO. “Both Jennings and Heath Nelson share the same community-first values, as well as stellar customer service and reputations that we hold above everything else. Our business is growing faster than ever right now in Kansas City and throughout the central U.S. We are proud to bring these two long-standing, family-owned companies into the Arbor Masters family.”

Arbor Masters most recent expansions include the purchase of Advantage Tree Services of Iowa in November 2022. The mergers add to a total of 175 Arbor Masters employees across Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Texas and Iowa.