Arbor Masters latest acquisition expands the company’s five state presence

Kansas City-based tree care services provider Arbor Masters merged with arborist company Jennings Tree & Lawn Care also of Kansas City. The companies said this merger brings these two family-owned businesses together and is another addition for Arbor Masters after the recent purchase of Advantage Tree Services in Iowa.

Arbor Masters Founder and CEO Ron Keith said Jennings Tree & Lawn Care’s history of plant care in Kansas City and Arbor Masters’s experienced arborist team and business expertise created a perfect match for the two companies.

“Jennings shares our commitment to taking care of trees and plants right here in our own backyard,” Keith said. “Just like trees trust us, their customers trust them. We are excited to carry on their legacy of providing reliable and expert arbor services from our ISA-certified arborist team.”

Victors & Joan Jennings founded Jennings Tree & Lawn Care in 1950. Their two daughters, Vicki and Julie, will continue to serve clients with Jennings Tree & Lawn Care professionals and Arbor Masters’ staff.

“With Arbor Masters’ support and resources, we are able to focus more on customer service and consultation, essential tree care work, and relationship building with our lifelong clients around the city,” said Vicki and Julie Jennings. “Combining our arborists with Arbor Masters’ team creates one of the most qualified plant health care businesses in the region and gives us the opportunity to offer additional services and arboriculture education to our loyal clients.”

The merger brings a total of 168 Arbor Masters employees across Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Texas and Iowa.