Arborjet adds Supersonic Air Knife

Arborjet has added Supersonic Air Knife, also known as SAK, to the company’s expanding offering of tools for arborists, landscapers and utilities.

Thomas Hursen founded Supersonic Air Knife more than 25 years ago and obtained numerous patents on the technology he developed.

The Supersonic Air Knife uses high-pressure air to dig trenches, remove compacted soils and locate utilities. Its Mach number 1.7 of air speed allows the removal of even the most compacted soils without damaging tree roots, irrigation or power lines, according to the company. The product is also used in rescues where soils may have collapsed and the use of construction equipment may cause injury.

Supersonic Air Knife tools are used for:

Arboriculture, landscape and irrigation

Utility, construction and rescue

Environmental remediation, demining, potholing and keyholing

“It is with great confidence that we have now officially transferred all assets to Aborjet, who we are confident will continue to create and expand the SAK tools with the same high quality and attention to detail that our customers have come to expect,” Hursen said. “We are thankful to pass on our Supersonic Air Knife legacy to a company with such a strong reputation of innovation and environmental stewardship.”

Supersonic Air Knives are ideal for installing or repairing irrigation lines or for sensitive arborist work including, vertical mulching, bare rooting, radial trenching and soil aeration. The company said the equipment may also be used to safely uncover buried electrical, gas, communication or water lines without the risk of damaging the target.

“We could not be happier with the addition of the Supersonic Air Knife to our line of tools. Tom Hursen has been a great caretaker of this technology, and we hope to build on his work, continuing to innovate and expand the offering,” said Russ Davis, president and CEO of Arborjet.

SAK digging tools are complemented by high-powered air vacuum tools, which utilize the same compressor and are used to remove debris loosened by the Air Knife through a large discharge hose. Additional hoses and product accessories such as a variable nozzle and traveling case are also available to use with the equipment.