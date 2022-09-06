Arborjet awards two students Taking Root Scholarships

Arborjet awards its 2022 Taking Root Scholarships to students pursuing full-time studies in forestry, plant sciences, horticulture, landscape architecture, entomology or a related major at an accredited two- or four-year college.

Now in its ninth consecutive year, the program offers up to $10,000 in scholarships.

This year’s Arborjet scholars are Danielle Hewitt of Mundelein, Ill., and Ryan Malloy of East Thetford, Vt.

Hewitt will attend Purdue University in the fall, where she plans to major in landscape architecture with a minor in horticulture.

“With this career, I can combine my love for plants with my artistic talents and eye for detail,” she said.

Hewitt studied botany as a young student and collected 75 native plant species. She says that a past school trip to Costa Rica, where she toured the Cloud Rainforest, is where she developed a passion for plants and the potential to discover and study as many different species as possible.

Malloy plans to major in turfgrass science and management at the University of Massachusetts Amherst, which is one of the top schools in the country that offers this major. He states that he decided to pursue this course of study from the years that he spent working on a golf course.

”One of the things I’m considering on becoming is a golf course superintendent or turfgrass producer after my four years of school,” said Malloy.

Recipients for the scholarship program must be graduating U.S. high school seniors planning to major in forestry or a related major for the entire academic year at an accredited two-or four-year college or university.

“We want parents, educators, counselors and the tree care community to join us in encouraging young students to transform their ingenuity and passion into a career in this important industry,” said Russ Davis, Arborjet president and CEO. “Through this scholarship program, we recognize dedicated students whose philosophy aligns with our company’s mission to help save trees and to preserve urban forests. This year’s winners have demonstrated achievement in their schools and want to lend their skills and talents to help grow our industry.”