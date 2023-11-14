Arborjet | Ecologel intros latest trunk injection technology

Arborjet | Ecologel will unveil the latest version of the popular QUIK-jet AIR tree injection technology, the Inteli-jet at the Tree Care Industry Association’s Expo in St. Louis, Mo.

“This is the industry’s most advanced technology in trunk injection. It uses smart injection technology and patented pulse modes that will make tree injections easier and more efficient and we’re excited to let people try it firsthand,” said Russ Davis, Arborjet’s president and CEO.

The latest version of the tree injection technology is battery-powered and uses the same battery as Arborjet’s AccuFlo Soil Injector ISD for added convenience. Inteli-jet features a durable carbon fiber body that is lightweight and ergonomic for easy handling. It works with both Arborplug and plugless technologies and connects directly to the Tree I.V. to provide lines for higher-volume applications. Additionally, it has a screen dose counter to help keep track during large injections.

