Arborjet | Ecologel to be an official sponsor of Project EverGreen’s GreenCare for Troops

Arborjet | Ecologel will be an official sponsor of Project EverGreen’s GreenCare for Troops program in 2023. This will mark the fifth consecutive year the company will sponsor the program needs-based program for active-duty deployed service members.

Last year GreenCare for Troops (GCFT) engaged 2,000 active volunteers, who helped more than 1,000 military families maintain their home lawns. Since its inception, more than 12,000 military families and 7,000 contractors have registered for the program donating more than $15 million towards in-kind services.

“We are fortunate to have Arborjet | Ecologel as a sponsor again this year. We’re all working toward the common goal of maintaining healthy green spaces while supporting GCFT and SnowCare for Troops across the country,” said Cindy Code, executive director for Project EverGreen. “In addition to their financial and product donations, Ecologel’s Marketing Director, Sarah Spatola is volunteering her time on the GreenCare for Troops Committee, helping further support the program’s initiative. Our goal is to continue to create environments that bring families, neighbors and communities together in support of a greener, healthier, cooler Earth.”

Ecologel has committed to provide free Hydretain products to help maintain the lawns and landscapes of deployed military personnel, while also helping them reduce their water bills. Through GCFT, military personnel can request lawn and landscaping services during their period of deployment. Volunteers who provide these services can sign up for free Hydretain products once they are matched with a military family.