Arborjet expands pest management webinar offerings

Arborjet expands its webinar schedule with digital education on topics from across the green industry. These topics include new product sessions and important regional pest and disease updates, according to Arborjet.

Rob Gorden, Arborjet’s director of urban forestry and business development, leads a talk on understanding and managing caterpillar threats on U.S. trees on Wednesday, May 11. Participants will learn characteristics, signs and symptoms, timing and which treatments are most effective for protection from a caterpillar infestation.

Brian Walsh from Penn State Extension highlights spotted lanternfly, with insight on species expansion and control solutions on Wednesday, June 1.

This year’s webinars are available on demand. ISA CEU credits and official Arborjet Certification are available upon graduation from courses.