Arborjet releases new soil injector

Arborjet released a new soil injector, the AccuFlo Soil Injector ISD.

The patent-pending device is lighter, faster and more accurate than other devices, the company said.

The flexible system offers a solution for applicators to precisely apply plant growth regulators, fertilizers and more as a soil injection, but also as a soil drench or spray.

“The AccuFlo Soil Injector ISD uses Arborjet’s highly effective product application technology to deliver precise and repeatable dosing at twice the pressure, and half the weight of competitor devices,” said Russ Davis, president and CEO Arborjet. “It is a versatile, portable and intuitive system for all soil injection, drench and foliar spray application needs. It’s also easy to use, fast and provides extremely accurate dosing. This is important to prevent over regulation, which prevents plants from being damaged, and it helps businesses save money by eliminating excess product from being used.”

The AccuFlo Soil Injector ISD is used with an 18-volt battery-powered backpack with variable speeds. According to the company, it lasts up to three hours and sprays 76 gallons per charge.

Additionally, its recirculating flow agitates the solution while working, offering adjustable fittings and hoses, which allow for drench and spray applications. It combines soil injection and spraying into one system with controlled dosage or open flow drenching, with a measured hard stop allowing for precise and repeatable dosing up to 300 milliliters.