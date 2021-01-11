Ariens: The New Gravely PT600

Introducing the New Gravely PT600

Gravely Pro-Turn 600 is the latest and greatest addition to our new generation of zero turn lawnmowers. We’ve pulled out all the stops to build a commercial machine focused on operator comfort without sacrificing its superior performance, and we wrapped it all up in a sleek new design. You’ll cut more acreage faster yet feel less fatigued when you trailer-up for the night. Once you hop on board this new standard for commercial mowers, you’ll never look back.

Learn more here.