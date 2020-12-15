ASABE publishes new standard to evaluate irrigation control systems

The American Society of Agricultural and Biological Engineers (ASABE) published the ANSI/ASABE S627 DEC2020, Weather-Based Landscape Irrigation Control Systems.

ASABE is a standard developing organization for food, agricultural and biological systems, with more than 280 standards currently in publication. Conformance to ASABE standards is voluntary, except where required by state, provincial or other governmental requirements, and the documents are developed by consensus in accordance with procedures approved by the American National Standards Institute.

This new standard provides a testing method to evaluate the performance characteristics of irrigation control devices. It applies to devices that incorporate sensors or programming technology that responds to real-time environmental conditions to modify irrigation schedules as plant needs change.

ASABE members with standards access and those with site-license privileges can access the full-text via electronic download on the ASABE online Technical Library. Others can obtain a download for a fee directly from the library or by contacting ASABE headquarters at OrderStandard@asabe.org.