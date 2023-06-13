Aspire and The Herring Group team up on employee incentives webinar

Greg Herring of The Herring Group and Aspire will partner to highlight one high-performing CEO and learn about his successful approach to growing profits and keeping employees during a webinar on June 29 at 12 p.m. EDT.

In this webinar, landscape industry financial leader Greg Herring and Aspire Sales Director Gage Roberts will interview Dave Fairburn, co-owner of North Point Outdoors — one of New Hampshire’s largest commercial landscaping and snow management companies, as he walks through leading a company to exceed both their profit margin and employee retention goals.

The webinar will focus on the following:

Aligning profits with values takes a mindset shift

Focusing on profit margin to gain more life margin

How life margin can be applied in creative ways – for Fairburn, it means unconventional employee incentives

How you, as an owner, can shape your company’s mindset and culture, which led his company to far outpace both their profit and labor retention goals

Registration is free at: https://herring-group.com/unconventional-webinar/