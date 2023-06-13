Aspire and The Herring Group team up on employee incentives webinar
Greg Herring of The Herring Group and Aspire will partner to highlight one high-performing CEO and learn about his successful approach to growing profits and keeping employees during a webinar on June 29 at 12 p.m. EDT.
In this webinar, landscape industry financial leader Greg Herring and Aspire Sales Director Gage Roberts will interview Dave Fairburn, co-owner of North Point Outdoors — one of New Hampshire’s largest commercial landscaping and snow management companies, as he walks through leading a company to exceed both their profit margin and employee retention goals.
The webinar will focus on the following:
- Aligning profits with values takes a mindset shift
- Focusing on profit margin to gain more life margin
- How life margin can be applied in creative ways – for Fairburn, it means unconventional employee incentives
- How you, as an owner, can shape your company’s mindset and culture, which led his company to far outpace both their profit and labor retention goals
Registration is free at: https://herring-group.com/unconventional-webinar/