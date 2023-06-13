Your behavior appears to be a little unusual. Please verify that you are not a bot.


Aspire and The Herring Group team up on employee incentives webinar

June 13, 2023 -  By
0 Comments

Greg Herring of The Herring Group and Aspire will partner to highlight one high-performing CEO and learn about his successful approach to growing profits and keeping employees during a webinar on June 29 at 12 p.m. EDT.

In this webinar, landscape industry financial leader Greg Herring and Aspire Sales Director Gage Roberts will interview Dave Fairburn, co-owner of North Point Outdoors — one of New Hampshire’s largest commercial landscaping and snow management companies, as he walks through leading a company to exceed both their profit margin and employee retention goals.

The webinar will focus on the following:

  • Aligning profits with values takes a mindset shift
  • Focusing on profit margin to gain more life margin
  • How life margin can be applied in creative ways – for Fairburn, it means unconventional employee incentives
  • How you, as an owner, can shape your company’s mindset and culture, which led his company to far outpace both their profit and labor retention goals

Registration is free at: https://herring-group.com/unconventional-webinar/

Related Articles

Questions to ask yourself as an owner of a landscape business
BrightView’s latest earnings report indicates more changes coming in its pursuit of growth
Grow your Green: 4 habits all high-performing landscape companies share
Grow with Grunder: 11 steps to springboard your sales this season
This article is tagged with , , and posted in Today's Green Industry News

Post a Comment