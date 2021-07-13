Aspire Software CEO Mark Tipton on industry benefits after being acquired by ServiceTitan

Aspire Software CEO Mark Tipton joins LM Editor-in-Chief Seth Jones to discuss the recent agreement to be acquired by ServiceTitan. “They want the team we have to keep doing what we’re doing but with more investment to accelerate our mission, which is changing the industry,” Tipton said. He explains how the deal will allow Aspire to remain the same, how ServiceTitan’s investment will allow the entire green industry to grow and how Aspire clients are excited about the future.