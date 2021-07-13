Your behavior appears to be a little unusual. Please verify that you are not a bot.


Aspire Software CEO Mark Tipton on industry benefits after being acquired by ServiceTitan

July 13, 2021 -  By
0 Comments

Aspire Software CEO Mark Tipton joins LM Editor-in-Chief Seth Jones to discuss the recent agreement to be acquired by ServiceTitan. “They want the team we have to keep doing what we’re doing but with more investment to accelerate our mission, which is changing the industry,” Tipton said. He explains how the deal will allow Aspire to remain the same, how ServiceTitan’s investment will allow the entire green industry to grow and how Aspire clients are excited about the future.

Related Articles

Discussing the LM150 list with Aspire Software CEO Mark Tipton
ServiceTitan to acquire Aspire
Top Gun Facility Services adds Emerald Isle Landscaping
SavATree adds Branches Tree Experts in DC metro area
This article is tagged with , , , and posted in Video
Seth Jones

About the Author:

Seth Jones, a graduate of Kansas University’s William Allen White School of Journalism and Mass Communications, was voted best columnist in the industry in 2014 and 2018 by the Turf & Ornamental Communicators Association. Seth has more than 19 years of experience in the golf and turf industries and has traveled the world seeking great stories. He is editor-in-chief of Landscape Management, Golfdom and Athletic Turf magazines. Jones can be reached at sjones@northcoastmedia.net.

Post a Comment