Aspire Software launches new PropertyIntel measuring and estimating tool

Aspire Software, a ServiceTitan company and software provider for commercial landscaping businesses, launched PropertyIntel, a cloud-based measuring and estimating solution. Aspire says the new property system helps landscape companies collect, connect and visualize essential data.

“The integration of PropertyIntel with Aspire’s business management software demonstrates our dedication to providing landscape contractors with valuable end-to-end solutions,” said Mark Tipton, CEO of Aspire Software. “We are excited to offer Aspire customers an integrated property intelligence tool that combines the features of a property measurement service with advanced design capabilities, from a single platform.”

PropertyIntel allows landscape contractors to create takeoffs for maintenance, design-build and enhancement opportunities. According to the company, users can simultaneously automate data insights, reports and optimization suggestions through direct integration with the Aspire platform.

Additionally, users can also access and submit orders to PropertyIntel Complete — Aspire’s new automated measuring, estimating and takeoff service. PropertyIntel Complete allows landscape contractors to provide property addresses and receive precision-measured takeoffs directly within their PropertyIntel account.