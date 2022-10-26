ASV adds new snow attachment and more at Equip Expo

ASV Holdings adds its first ASV-branded snow attachments as well as new high-performance mulchers for the Max-Series RT-135F and RT-75HD Posi-Track loaders as well as the first ASV-branded snow attachments.

The company also added a six-way dozer blade.

ASV said its mulcher, snow attachments and dozer blade are compatible with all and come with a two-year warranty with all parts and support available directly through ASV’s dealer network.

“These new attachments allow operators to enjoy ASV performance year-round – seamlessly transitioning from dirt and landscaping work in the summer to snow clearing in the winter,” explained Frank Gangi, attachments product manager for the ASV brand. “Our machines are designed for all seasons and conditions and that includes our attachments.”

New ASV-branded snow attachments are an ideal match the company’s Posi-Track technology, providing leading traction with plenty of pushing power. The introduction of ASV’s snowblower, snow blade and snow pusher allow operators to tackle winter jobs with maximum ASV performance and efficiency. The snowblower features a four-blade fan, a heavy-duty gearbox and a high-carbon steel cutting edge to plow through snow and ice. Plus, a No-Freeze-Up chute design seals out snow and freezing slush to minimize downtime. The snow blade and snow pusher have a high-carbon steel cutting edge for a long lifespan. Additionally, operators can add an optional rubber cutting edge to the snow pusher for work in sensitive areas such as sidewalks and grass.

ASV offers its new mulcher attachments in a standard drum or depth control series for both the RT-135F and RT-75HD. The standard drum is suitable for most applications and includes carbide teeth that excel in rocky soil. The heavy-duty construction of the standard drum series makes it the best option for operators that need a versatile mulcher. ASV also offers the depth control series outfitted with knives that shine in stringy, fibrous vegetation applications. Depth control technology allows the mulcher to process material in a single pass and creates a consistent bite.

The six-way dozer blade for grading and leveling rounds features heavy-duty construction and a hydraulically-controlled blade. This all-in-one package combines a dozer, grader and leveler that can be used in a variety of applications such as road work, yard work and more.