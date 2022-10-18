ASV Features New Yanmar-Powered RT-40, with Engine Serviceable at ASV Dealers

ASV Holdings Inc. features a repowered RT-40 Posi-Track® loader with a 38.2-horsepower Yanmar engine. The change adds more power to what was already a compact powerhouse and improves serviceability for machine owners by allowing them to have the Yanmar engine serviced at ASV dealers. Additionally, the RT-40 showcases new comfort, visibility and performance features over its predecessor. A new single-sided lap bar makes entry and exit easier and partially adjustable armrests and a tall cab improve comfort. The compact track loader features a 48.3-inch width, an 8.4-foot lift height, a 931-pound rated operating capacity and a 7.1 mph top speed.

About ASV

ASV Holdings Inc., a Yanmar Compact Equipment company, designs and manufactures a full line of compact track and skid-steer loaders primarily for the landscaping, forestry and construction markets. Known as the creators of America's original compact track loader, ASV has a strong belief that no matter where customers are working, they should be able to complete the job quickly and with ease. ASV builds its machines with groundbreaking features allowing customers to do more work in more places with maximum power, performance, serviceability and comfort. This is made possible through innovative design combined with ASV's patented Posi-Track undercarriage technology that provides exceptional traction on soft, wet, slippery, rough or hilly terrain.