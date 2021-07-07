Your behavior appears to be a little unusual. Please verify that you are not a bot.


ASV Introduces MAX-Series™ Skid Steers with Next-Generation Cab, Premium User Experience

July 7, 2021 -  By
0 Comments
Photo: ASV

Photo: ASV

ASV Holdings Inc. provides operators with a premium user experience with the introduction of the MAX-Series RS-75 and VS-75 skid steers. A roomier cab includes a new fully suspended, fully adjustable seat as well as up to 2 more inches width at the shoulders, 8 inches more width at the knees and up to 4.5 inches more foot room. The cab also features available Bluetooth radio, improved speakers and an optional new, 7-inch touch-screen display. Additionally, the MAX-Series provides premium 360-degree visibility and standard LED lighting. The machines also include the industry’s first skid-steer loader roof escape hatch. Learn more: https://www.asvi.com/skid-steers.

Related Articles

Drafix Software: PRO Landscape Design Software
The Andersons: GrubOut® Insecticides
Toro®: Dingo® TX 1000 Narrow Track Compact Utility Loader
Rain Bird®: XFS-CV Dripline
This article is tagged with , and posted in Product of the Day

Post a Comment