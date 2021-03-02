ASV now offering OEM compact track loader tracks

ASV Holdings now offers genuine OEM compact track loader tracks engineered for leading longevity, performance and anti-derailment capabilities. Backed by more than 150,000 hours of testing, ASV said its rubber tracks are manufactured with the utmost attention to detail and are designed for reliability.

“We don’t leave quality to chance at ASV,” said Buck Storlie, ASV product line manager. “Not in our machines and not in our OEM tracks. Aftermarket track options may look similar, but they lack the thousands of hours of vigorous testing we’ve put into our tracks. We have determined the perfect blend of materials to optimize our tracks for operators on the toughest jobs.”

The OEM tracks allow operators to do more in more places through the use of technology that achieves durability, flexibility, performance and efficiency. The tracks maximize traction and the amount of track on the ground in dry, wet and slippery conditions all year long through the use of an all-season bar-style tread pattern and a specially-formulated exterior tread. ASV said the amount of ground contact combined with ASV’s Posi-Track undercarriage virtually eliminates derailment.

ASV said as the rubber tracks contain no steel cords, they eliminate rusting and corrosion. There are also seven layers of embedded puncture, cut and stretch-resistant material. Additionally, the track’s flexible reinforcements are capable of bending around obstacles.

ASV OEM tracks also offer a specialized blend of rubber compounds specifically designed for tracks used in industrial conditions. A single-cure process eliminates seams and weak points. Pre-stretched for a consistent length with minimal stretching, the track minimizes wear due to a patented lug design, assuring maximum sprocket engagement.