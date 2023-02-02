ASV Offers Yanmar-Powered RT-50 Featuring More Power and Comfort

ASV offers a new generation of the company’s RT-50 Posi-Track® loader, now powered by a Yanmar engine and featuring construction-grade performance in a small package. The machine boasts a Tier 4, 3-cylinder turbo charged 53.8-horsepower engine, up 8% from the previous model. The repowered RT-50 also offers improved serviceability, allowing owners to have the Yanmar engine serviced at ASV dealers. In addition, the machine features new comfort, visibility and performance features. It includes a 9.1-foot lift height, a 1,400-pound rated operating capacity and a 7.1 mph top speed.

About ASV

