ASV releases new OEM maintenance kits

ASV Holdings introduced new maintenance kits for ASV machine parts purchasing and maintenance. The kits include replacement filters for service intervals.

All parts included are original equipment manufacturer.

“We want our customers to have the best performance from their machines,” said Buck Storlie, ASV product line manager. “These kits make it easy and convenient for them to achieve that through proper upkeep combined with OEM parts designed to keep the machine performing long term while avoiding costly repairs.”

The ASV Maintenance Kits include hydraulic filter(s), an engine oil filter, fuel filter(s) and air filters. Additionally, the kits include labeling with instructions for ASV’s elite line of high-performance, heavy-duty lubricants.

ASV Maintenance Kits are available through ASV’s dealer network. They are compatible with all current machines as well as many older models.