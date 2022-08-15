ASV Yanmar-Powered RT-50

ASV Holdings Inc. introduces a new generation of the company’s RT-50 Posi-Track® loader, now powered by a Yanmar engine. The new machine boasts an impressive-for-its-size 53.8 horsepower, up a full 8% from the previous model. The repowered RT-50 also offers improved serviceability, allowing owners to have the Yanmar engine serviced at ASV dealers. In addition to these benefits, the RT-50 is one of the top compact track loaders in both performance and comfort in its class. The Yanmar-powered RT-50 provides construction-grade performance in a small package and is ideally suited for work in tight spaces.

For more information on the repowered RT-50 and available options, visit ASV’s website: www.asvi.com.

About ASV

ASV Holdings Inc., a Yanmar Compact Equipment company, designs and manufactures a full line of compact track and skid-steer loaders primarily for the landscaping, forestry and construction markets. Known as the creators of America’s original compact track loader, ASV has a strong belief that no matter where customers are working, they should be able to complete the job quickly and with ease. ASV builds its machines with groundbreaking features allowing customers to do more work in more places with maximum power, performance, serviceability and comfort. This is made possible through innovative design combined with ASV’s patented Posi-Track undercarriage technology that provides exceptional traction on soft, wet, slippery, rough or hilly terrain. Posi-Track is a registered trademark of ASV Holdings, Inc. For more information: ASV Holdings Inc., 840 Lily Lane, Grand Rapids, MN 55744; call 1-800-205-9913; fax 218-327-9122; sales@asvi.com; www.asvi.com; Facebook; Instagram; LinkedIn and YouTube.