Attentive’s maintenance sales automation software slashes bidding time

Attentive launches AutoBid, an end-to-end sales automation software for landscape maintenance. Attentive recently secured $5 million in venture funding to expand its product offerings.

The company touts the software as the first-of-its-kind and says it will help landscapers automate their entire sales process from site measurements to estimates and proposals. AI will also reportedly assist professionals with getting e-signatures from customers.

AutoBid provides users with fully automated site measurements which convert to instant estimates with accurate time, cost and material costs based on preset production rates. AutoBid then creates a proposal document based on the proposal template selected. The proposals contain high-resolution site maps and service diagrams and are customizable by the user.

“Sales teams spend a considerable amount of time juggling multiple tools while manually measuring sites, getting accurate estimates and preparing proposals,” said Shiva Dhawan, co-founder and CEO of Attentive. “This takes valuable time away from selling, limits the sales funnel and results in low revenue productivity.”

Dhawan adds that 100-acre homeowners association maintenance proposals that typically take nearly two weeks to send out can be put together in just two days with Attentive’s AutoBid.