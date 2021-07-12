Atticus now known as EcoCore

Atticus, a branded generic pesticide manufacturer, rebranded its professional noncrop market business to EcoCore: “Chemistry at the Core of Environmental Wellness.”

The company said this change to EcoCore reflects the company’s mission to fight pests and contribute to the safety and comfort of people; the beautification of surroundings; and the protection of personal property and infrastructure.

Atticus recruited industry veteran Michael Maravich to serve as vice president, EcoCore markets. Maravich brings knowledge, leadership and an established industry network to the EcoCore team. In addition, Maravich has served on the boards of directors of Project EverGreen and Responsible Industry for a Sound Environment (RISE), of which Atticus is now a member.

“This industry has been my passion for my whole career. Building off my recent experience in agriculture, I’m inspired to come back to my roots in noncrop and grow the EcoCore markets at Atticus,” said Maravich. “Aligning my passion and experience with the Atticus purpose-driven attitude and a strategy that is committed to desired outcomes with an unwavering commitment to help elevate our customers’ ability to serve their industries and enhance daily life.”

The company said the Maravich-led EcoCore team will optimize the current portfolio of 60 active ingredients and 120 end-use registrations and continue to develop and drive product development going forward. The company said it intends to pursue several patent expirations in the next few years, with the expectation to continue to grow EcoCore’s portfolio.

“Atticus has been directionally consistent for years, and we are using that momentum to springboard the EcoCore business,” Maravich said. “With an extensive portfolio, a well-rounded team,and a defined cultural framework, we’re in a unique position to deliver on our value proposition: Relevant-Simple-Reliable,” Maravich said.

Visitors to the refreshed Atticus website will see a split between agriculture and EcoCore business segments. The search function within each sector enables users to quickly identify the product, active ingredient and make product comparisons. Each product page includes specimen labels, state registrations and product information.