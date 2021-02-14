Your behavior appears to be a little unusual. Please verify that you are not a bot.


Bailey Nurseries: First Editions Little Spark Spirea

February 14, 2021 -  By
Photo: Bailey Nurseries

Photo: Bailey Nurseries

With all the problems with Spirea ‘Goldflame’ reverting, Little Spark® Spirea is the perfect substitution with an even more compact habit. This little spirea has orange new growth and holds its yellow foliage color throughout the summer, even in full sun situations. A summer bloomer, the pink flowers arise just above the foliage, and if you give them a quick shear when they are done, it will bloom again in late summer. Fall color includes shades of pink, creating a multi-toned effect.

Learn more here.

 

