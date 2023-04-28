Barenbrug: Turf Saver® RTF®

RTF (Rhizomatous Tall Fescue) is the only Tall Fescue with true rhizomes. Rhizomes help RTF quickly fill in damaged and bare spots in your turf with new shoots of grass. This results in less over-seeding, fewer weed problems and no wide-leafed ugly clumps of grass like other tall fescues can form. RTF’s extensive root system has the ability to draw moisture from a deep soil profile, which helps it use less water and makes it adaptable in a wide range of soils. It has excellent heat and drought tolerance, with less irrigation. A New Mexico State University trial proved RTF maintained high turf quality with 30% less water.

Learn more.