Barreto 920LS/922LS Log Splitter back in production and now available

Barreto Manufacturing said its 920LS/922LS Log Splitter returns to its product lineup. The company temporarily paused log splitter production in 2022 but is now back to assist pros on wood-splitting projects.

“This unit joined our product family in 2006 and we are glad to see it return. It’s a tried-and-true workhorse that endures the abuse of wood splitting and the heavy use of the rental market, year after year,” said Tim Phelps, director of sales and marketing. “Don’t run out of time to add it to your fleet before the approaching winter weather.”

Features and benefits of the 920LS/922LS include: