Bartlett Tree continues growth pattern, expands in New Jersey

Bartlett Tree Experts of Stamford, Conn., continues its growth pattern in 2022 with the addition of Maplewood Tree Experts in Essex County, New Jersey. Bartlett said this new office location is the company’s sixth in New Jersey.

“We are excited to expand in the New York Metropolitan Area with the acquisition of Maplewood Tree Experts; a quality company that shares our passion for trees,” Jim Ingram, Bartlett Tree Experts president and COO said. “As a global leader in scientific tree care and a family business since 1907, we are inspired by the stellar reputation of Maplewood Tree and the dedication of their talented arborists to safety, superior work and customer satisfaction; values which match our own as a company.”

The addition of Maplewood Tree Experts is among many moves that Bartlett Tree Experts, No. 5 on the 2022 LM150 list, made this year including the acquisitions of Sullivan Tree Service in Calgary, Alberta, Weston Arborists in Fairfield County, Conn., Tree Top in Wellington, Colo., Fox Tree Care in Farmingdale, N.Y., and Savage Forest Enterprise in Mount Desert Island, Maine, S.P. McClenahan Co. of Portola Valley, Calif., 303 Tree of Boulder, Colo., and Overlook Tree Preservation of Portland, Ore.

Robert Macintosh and Carlo Tamasco founded Maplewood Tree Experts in 1975. The pair said Barlett fit with their succession plan.

“With the support of the research lab and as a leader in the industry for 115 years, “[Bartlett’s] customers can rely on local attention from highly skilled arborists with a commitment to service and safety.” Macintosh and Tamasco said.

Wayne Dubin, vice president of Bartlett Tree Experts Metropolitan Division, said the acquisition offered the right fit while advancing Bartlett’s strategy of growth through acquisition in key markets.

“The physical location puts Bartlett in a better position to serve some of our best customers in the Essex County area,” said Dubin. “And on top of that, we acquired the business from two really nice guys who care about their customers, their employees, and about doing things the right way. The character of the owners matched well with the character of Bartlett. We are excited to welcome them aboard!”