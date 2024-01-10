Bartlett Tree Experts enters the Kentucky market with latest addition

Bartlett Tree Experts, No. 5 on the 2023 LM150 list, entered the Kentucky market with the acquisition of Town Branch Tree Experts in Lexington, Ky.

Jesse and Sara Hesley founded Town Branch Tree Experts in 2011. With Bartlett’s acquisition of the business, the Hesleys have joined Bartlett in Bartlett’s new Lexington office, along with their team of 10 arborists.

“We are excited to welcome back Jesse Hesley and the talented Town Branch team,” said Jim Ingram, president and COO of Bartlett Tree Experts. “Expanding our full range of scientific tree care services in Lexington, Ky., assists us in providing a full range of scientific tree and shrub care services for our customers to maintain healthy, beautiful landscapes.”

The acquisition introduces Bartlett’s scientific tree care services in the state, with Bartlett’s new Lexington office serving commercial and residential client landscapes in Lexington and surrounding counties. The acquisition raised the number of U.S. states that Bartlett now operates to 40.

Vinny Rozette, vice president of Bartlett’s Western Pennsylvania and Ohio division said, “Town Branch has an incredible reputation as a resource for excellent arboriculture and that success made them an attractive company for Bartlett Tree Experts to bring onboard. They have a skilled team of arborists and a strong culture which aligned very well with ours. They care about each other, care about learning, and care about delivering great arboriculture.”

and continues the company's recent growth moves such as the Baltimore Tree Experts in Central Maryland, the additions of Haskell Tree Service of Buffalo and Climb High Tree Service in Lebanon, Pa., and the acquisition of The Haupt Tree Co. in Western Massachusetts and Stansbury Tree Service in northern Maryland.