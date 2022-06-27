Bartlett Tree Experts expands Connecticut footprint

Weston Arborists serves clients throughout Weston, Conn., and the surrounding area. The acquisition and a new Weston office represents Bartlett’s 158th operation and sixth office in Connecticut.

Jeff Moore and Rob Genualdi, who co-own Weston Arborists and will retire, say they’re impressed with Bartlett’s “tremendous investment in arboricultural research to support its local offices in providing the most advanced tree care solutions available.”

“Bartlett Tree Experts shares our philosophy that integrity is fundamental in every transaction at all levels of business,” they add.

Jim Ingram, Bartlett Tree Experts president and COO, said, “This acquisition is exciting for Bartlett Tree Experts because it allows us to expand our full range of scientific tree care services in Fairfield County, Conn., while continuing to honor our commitment to exceptional safety, quality, and customer service.”

Nick Vallas, division manager of Bartlett’s Connecticut Division, said, “I am excited about our acquisition of Weston Arborists because it allows us to offer our global resources and the unique scientific benefits of our Bartlett Research Lab to help local property owners maintain beautiful, healthy trees.”