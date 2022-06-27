Your behavior appears to be a little unusual. Please verify that you are not a bot.


Bartlett Tree Experts expands Connecticut footprint

June 27, 2022 -  By
0 Comments

Bartlett Tree Experts acquires Weston Arborists in Fairfield County, Conn.

Weston Arborists serves clients throughout Weston, Conn., and the surrounding area. The acquisition and a new Weston office represents Bartlett’s 158th operation and sixth office in Connecticut.

Jeff Moore and Rob Genualdi, who co-own Weston Arborists and will retire, say they’re impressed with Bartlett’s “tremendous investment in arboricultural research to support its local offices in providing the most advanced tree care solutions available.”

“Bartlett Tree Experts shares our philosophy that integrity is fundamental in every transaction at all levels of business,” they add.

Jim Ingram, Bartlett Tree Experts president and COO, said, “This acquisition is exciting for Bartlett Tree Experts because it allows us to expand our full range of scientific tree care services in Fairfield County, Conn., while continuing to honor our commitment to exceptional safety, quality, and customer service.”

Nick Vallas, division manager of Bartlett’s Connecticut Division, said, “I am excited about our acquisition of Weston Arborists because it allows us to offer our global resources and the unique scientific benefits of our Bartlett Research Lab to help local property owners maintain beautiful, healthy trees.”

Related Articles

Bartlett Tree Experts expands in Colorado with acquisition of Tree Top
Companies in the News: Updates from Bobcat, Exmark, StoneLoads and more
Landscape business owner pleads guilty to tax evasion
Bartlett expands in Maine, New York
This article is tagged with , , , and posted in Today's Green Industry News

Post a Comment