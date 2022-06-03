Bartlett Tree Experts expands in Colorado with acquisition of Tree Top

Bartlett Tree Experts, No. 5 on the 2021 LM150 list with nearly $400 million in 2021 revenue, announces its acquisition of Tree Top in Wellington, Colo.

“We are excited about this acquisition because it allows us to expand our full range of scientific tree care services in Colorado while continuing to honor our commitment to exceptional safety, quality, and customer service,” Jim Ingram, Bartlett Tree Experts president and COO, said.

Since 2002, Tree Top served residential and commercial clients throughout the Larimer County, Fort Collins and Loveland areas. The acquisition and addition of a new Fort Collins office represents Bartlett’s 157th operation and third Colorado location.

James and Anna Knotts, owners of Tree Top, say they are excited to join Bartlett and integrate new tools and protocols into their business.

“Bartlett invests tremendously in arboricultural research to support its local offices in providing the most advanced tree care solutions available,” James Knotts said. “We are proud to join Bartlett and honored to be part of a team as dedicated to scientific tree care as they are.”

The acquisition, which closed on May 23, completes Bartlett’s coverage area along the Front Range and follows Bartlett’s acquisition of 303 Tree in Boulder earlier this year. Bartlett began serving the greater Denver area in 2018 when it acquired Colorado Treescapes in Littleton.