Bartlett Tree Experts expands in Maryland with addition of Baltimore Tree Experts

Bartlett Tree Experts, No. 5 on the 2023 LM150 list, acquired Baltimore Tree Experts in Central Maryland. For more than 30 years, Baltimore Tree Experts has provided tree and shrub care services to commercial and residential clients in Baltimore and Howard counties.

When owner Jack Roesner decided to retire, he found a partner to buy his business in Bartlett.

“The entire Bartlett team is dedicated to quality work and customer satisfaction in providing a full range of tree and shrub care services,” Roesner said. “Bartlett’s arboricultural research facility, the Bartlett Tree Research Lab, supports the company’s offices in delivering the most advanced tree care solutions available.”

As part of the acquisition, an arborist representative and five production team members from Baltimore Tree joined Bartlett’s existing Bel Air office.

Jim Ingram, president and COO of Bartlett Tree Experts said, “Growth through acquisition continues to be a strong path forward for us and we are happy to welcome our new colleagues from Baltimore Tree Experts. Adding to our team in Central Maryland assists us in providing a full range of scientific tree and shrub care services for our customers to maintain healthy, beautiful landscapes.”

The acquisition, Bartlett’s second this year in Maryland, was completed on October 20th. Bartlett Tree Experts currently operates 171 offices in the United States, including 10 in Maryland.

The move continues the company’s recent growth moves such as the additions of Haskell Tree Service of Buffalo and Climb High Tree Service in Lebanon, Pa., and the acquisition of The Haupt Tree Co. in Western Massachusetts and Stansbury Tree Service in northern Maryland.