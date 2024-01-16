Bartlett Tree Experts expands in South Carolina with latest addition

Bartlett Tree Experts, No. 5 on the 2023 LM150 list, opened a new office in Greer, S.C. with the acquisition of Emery’s Tree Service. For the past 32 years, Emery’s Tree Service has provided tree care to commercial and residential clients in the upstate region.

Scott Emery, owner of Emery’s Tree Service said after he decided to retire, he found Bartlett to be the best fit to acquire his business.

“Bartlett Tree Experts is a family business that has been a leader in our industry for 117 years,” said Emery. “Customers can rely on local attention from a team of highly skilled arborists with a commitment to exceptional customer service, quality and safety.”

As part of the acquisition, Emery’s Tree Service’s entire team joined Bartlett in its new Greer office, including an Arborist Representative and six production team members.

“Emery’s allows us to expand our full range of scientific tree care services while continuing to honor our commitment to exceptional safety, science, technology and business,” said Jim Ingram, president and COO of Bartlett Tree Experts.

Other recent expansion efforts from the company include breaking into the Kentucky market with the acquisition of Town Branch Tree Experts, the acquisition of Baltimore Tree Experts in Central Maryland, the additions of Haskell Tree Service of Buffalo and Climb High Tree Service in Lebanon, Pa., and the acquisition of The Haupt Tree Co. in Western Massachusetts and Stansbury Tree Service in northern Maryland.