Bartlett Tree Experts expands Long Island presence with new office in Riverhead

Bartlett Tree Experts, No. 5 on the 2023 LM150 list, expanded its presence on the east end of Long Island with the opening of a new office in Riverhead, N.Y.

The Riverhead office expands Bartlett’s scientific tree and shrub care services on the North Fork of Long Island, including Shelter Island and on the North Shore of Long Island, east of Port Jefferson. The new office will also provide tree care services to commercial and residential clients on the South Shore from Shinnecock Canal to Mastic Beach.

“Opening our new office on Long Island reflects Bartlett’s commitment to better serve our clients while advancing our strategy for organic growth in key markets with Bartlett’s reliable, industry-leading scientific tree care,” said Jim Ingram, president and CEO. “With our new office in Riverhead, Bartlett is in an ideal position to advance our proven best practices in scientific tree and shrub care to keep more landscapes on the East End of Long Island healthy and beautiful.”

The new office expands Bartlett’s growing presence on Long Island, which also includes locations in Farmingdale, Southampton and Westbury.

The move to expand in New York is similar to the company’s growth in the state of Tennessee as it has also recently opened a new office in Knoxville, Tenn., and in Chattanooga, as Bartlett continues to grow throughout the country.