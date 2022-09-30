Bartlett Tree Experts expands presence in Canada with latest acquisiton

Bartlett Tree Experts, No. 5 on the 2022 LM150 list, expands its presence in Canada with the addition of Sullivan Tree Service in Calgary, Alberta. Sullivan Tree has provided tree and shrub care services in Calgary and the surrounding areas since its founding in 2008.

Bartlett said 12 Canada-based Sullivan Tree offices will join the company and strengthens the capabilities of Bartlett’s Calgary office.

“Like Bartlett Tree Experts, Sullivan Tree is a family business with a passion for trees,” Jim Ingram, president and chief operating officer of Bartlett Tree Experts said. “As a leader in our industry for more than 115 years, we continue to expand our scientific tree care services in new and existing markets with a focus on quality work and customer satisfaction. We’re excited to welcome the Sullivan Tree team of professional arborists into our Calgary office.”

The acquisition doubles Bartlett’s presence in the greater Alberta area, which it first entered in 2019 with the acquisition of Tree Frog Tree Care. In addition to the company’s 12 offices in Canada, they also operate 147 offices in the U.S., the U.K., and Ireland. Bartlett’s most recent stateside news was the addition of Weston Arborists in Fairfield County, Conn.

Joey Sullivan, owner of Sullivan Tree Service approached Bartlett about joining forces because of a good experience another tree service operation had when partnering with Bartlett.

“They were impressed by our elevated level of safety, professionalism and customer service,” Noah Violini, vice president of Bartlett’s Canada Division said. “Bartlett has been committed to growing our presence in Canada since we began serving our clients here over 23 years ago. Sullivan Tree Service was the right cultural fit for this acquisition, which provides an important addition to our business and growth strategy. We’re proud to have their talented team join us, and we’re excited to show our new clients Bartlett’s offerings as a global leader in scientific tree care and safety in our industry.”