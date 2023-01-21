Bartlett’s growth streak continues with new additions

Bartlett Tree Experts, No. 5 on the 2022 LM150 list, entered the Western New York market with the addition of Haskell Tree Service of Buffalo and expanded operations in Eastern Pennsylvania with the addition of Climb High Tree Service in Lebanon, Pa.

Greg Haskell founded Haskell Tree Service in 1970. The Buffalo branch will be Bartlett Tree’s 161st branch. Deborah Green, arborist representative with Bartlett Tree Experts since 1998 will be the local manager of Bartlett’s new Buffalo office. Dieter Meier, arborist representative, and six arborists from Haskell Tree Service will join Bartlett.

“There is no question that the Buffalo area needs a company like Bartlett Tree Experts to provide residential and commercial clients with the highest level of scientific tree care,” said Wayne Dubin, vice president of Bartlett Tree Experts’ metropolitan division.

In operation for 20 years, Brian and Julie founded Climb High Tree Service. Owner Bryan Weaver will join Bartlett.

“As certified arborists with the International Society of Arboriculture and an accredited company by the Tree Care Industry Association, the husband-and-wife team at Climb High performed high quality tree care, offered great customer service and followed high ethical standards,” Brian Rhoten, head of Bartlett’s Eastern Pennsylvania division.