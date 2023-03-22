Bartlett’s latest acquisitions continues the company’s growth strategy

Bartlett Tree Experts, No. 5 on the 2022 LM150 list, expanded in Western Massachusetts with the acquisition of The Haupt Tree Company. The company also recently completed the acquisition of Stansbury Tree Service in northern Maryland.

Founded by Erik H. Haupt in 1957, The Haupt Tree Company offers residential, commercial and municipal clients tree preservation and plant health care throughout western Massachusetts, eastern New York and northwestern Connecticut. With the acquisition, 20 Haupt employees join Bartlett Tree Experts.

“In its 65-year history, The Haupt Tree Company has focused on professionalism and in providing high-quality tree care. With the Haupt team, we are excited to expand our full range of scientific tree care services in western Massachusetts while continuing to honor our commitment to exceptional safety, science, technology and customer service,” said Jim Ingram, Bartlett president and COO.

The acquisition marks Bartlett’s second acquisition in western Massachusetts since 2018, when the company acquired C.L. Frank and Co. in Northampton. With the addition of a new office in Sheffield, Bartlett currently operates nine office locations in the state and two locations in western Massachusetts.

Growth in Maryland

Stansbury Tree Service provides residential and commercial tree and shrub care throughout Maryland. Owner-operator Patrick Stansbury worked for Bartlett Tree Experts early in his career and credits Bartlett with teaching him pruning techniques and the importance of plant health care.

“We are thrilled to welcome back Patrick Stansbury and his talented team of arborists to Bartlett Tree Experts. Growth through acquisition continues to be a strong path forward for us. Adding resources in the Baltimore area assists us in providing a full range of scientific tree and shrub care services for our customers to maintain healthy, beautiful landscapes,” said Ingram.

Stansbury family members and 20 employees will join the existing team at Bartlett’s Baltimore office.

“We chose Bartlett Tree Experts because I felt they could best care for our clients’ trees and shrubs as we have for the last 26 years. Bartlett has a proven plant health care program which is vital to the care and health of trees and shrubs,” Stansbury said.

These moves come after recent moves by Bartlett with the additions of Haskell Tree Service of Buffalo and Climb High Tree Service in Lebanon, Pa.