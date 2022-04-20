BASF introduces the company’s first fungicide developed for lawn care

BASF introduces Pillar SC Intrinsic brand fungicide, which offers a fast-acting, dual-active liquid formulation that delivers broad-spectrum control for 26 cool- and warm-season turf diseases, such as brown patch, dollar spot, leaf spot and large patch with one use rate.

Pillar SC Intrinsic is the company’s first fungicide developed for lawn care. It combines two active ingredients, triticonazole and pyraclostrobin, for fast curative activity and long-lasting residual disease control for up to 28 days according to the company.

“Pillar SC Intrinsic brand fungicide is a very flexible, broad-spectrum product, providing lawn care operators with a new solution that can offer disease control on a level unseen before in this market,” said Jeff Vannoy, senior product manager, turf solutions for BASF. “Lawn care is an important market for BASF and we are excited to provide a more diverse offering of products for LCOs with this premier fungicide.”

In addition to providing disease control, Pillar SC Intrinsic brand fungicide is EPA labeled to improve turf stress tolerance and growth efficiency in lawns.

Pillar SC Intrinsic brand fungicide will be available for sale starting May 1. Visit here for state registrations.