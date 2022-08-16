Bayer Environmental Sciences debuts new name as part of sale to Cinven

Bayer’s Environmental Science Professional business will become Envu as a standalone company. Earlier this year, Bayer announced the sale of its Environmental Science Professional business, which includes vector control, professional pest management, industrial vegetation management, forestry and turf and ornamentals solutions, to Cinven, an international private equity firm for $2.6 billion USD. The transaction between Bayer and Cinven is still in process, with the launch of this new company and name contingent on the deal closing.

Envu, pronounced “ehn-VIEW” — derived from “environment” and “vision” — was developed with input from both employees and customers around the world according to the company.

“As a trusted industry leader, we know that ensuring continued customer success requires strong partnerships and a renewed perspective,” said Gilles Galliou, president of the Environmental Science Professional business with Bayer and future CEO of the new standalone company. “That’s why Envu will be dedicated to bringing customers innovative solutions to help them push their business forward and tackle the toughest challenges our environments face today.”

Galliou joined LM‘s Seth Jones earlier this year to discuss the sale to Cinven and what it meant for the company and what upcoming changes clients could expect.

Now under the Envu name, Galliou said company will work with customers to see challenges through their eyes, bringing together diverse points-of-view and a vision beyond chemistry.

“The fact that our new company will be focused solely on environmental science will allow us to solve problems faster, smarter and more efficiently,” said Galliou. “The challenges we solve today will help ensure a healthy future for all is clearly in view.”

The organization will remain the Environmental Science Professional business of Bayer until a successful close with Cinven, which the company said is on track for later this year.

“We have an established track record of bringing effective, safe and sustainable solutions to customers,” said Tiffany Fremder, head of global marketing for Bayer Environmental Science. “We will continue this commitment as Envu and expand our focus on innovation to achieve long-standing environmental health and sustainability.”