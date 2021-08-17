Bayer launches new sedge control solution

Bayer’s Celsius XTRA controls broadleaf weeds and sedges in one broad-spectrum solution.

Alison McFee, head of marketing for Bayer‘s U.S. turf and ornamentals business, said, “This innovative solution fulfills an unmet and important need for our customers by controlling both broadleaf weeds and sedges, thereby eliminating the risks and hassles of tank-mixing.”

Celsius XTRA is effective on all major warm-season turf types, including St. Augustinegrass and centipedegrass.

Bayer said Celsius XTRA provides season-long control of broadleaf weeds, sedges and kyllinga species.

“Celsius XTRA builds on the long-standing, trusted efficacy of Celsius for broadleaf weeds while adding sedge control to make it a total weed-management solution,” McFee said. “Lawn care operators can achieve better outcomes with Celsius XTRA, including less risk to turf, greater control and more satisfied customers.”