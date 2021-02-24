Bayer to divest turf and ornamental portfolio

Bayer is planning to divest its Environmental Science Professional business, which includes vector control, professional pest management, industrial vegetation management, forestry and turf and ornamentals solutions.

The company said this move is designed to focus on the core agricultural business in its Crop Science division.

The Environmental Science Professional business netted sales of 600 million Euros (approximately $ 728,250,000 USD) in 2019.

Bayer has named Jacqueline M. Applegate, Ph.D., to lead the Crop Science North America, effective March 1.. She currently heads the division’s Environmental Science and Vegetable Seeds businesses.

Bayer also named Gilles Galliou, currently head of commercial operations for Bayer Vegetable Seeds Americas, to lead the Environmental Science business and the planned divestment. The global Environmental Science business will be headquartered in Cary, N.C., effective June 1.

“With the announced portfolio and leadership changes and important new product approvals for soybeans, corn and cotton in the Americas, we are now shifting gears from integration to growth acceleration,” said Liam Condon, member of the board of management of Bayer AG and president of the Crop Science division.