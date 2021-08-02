Bayer to remove glyphosate from lawn and garden products

Bayer plans to replace all glyphosate-based products in the U.S. lawn and garden market with new formulations with alternative active ingredients beginning in 2023. Bayer said there will be no change in glyphosate formulations for the U.S. professional and agricultural markets.

“This move is being made exclusively to manage litigation risk and not because of any safety concerns. As the vast majority of claims in the litigation come from Lawn & Garden market users, this action largely eliminates the primary source of future claims beyond an assumed latency period,” the company said in a statement.

The company said it plans to discuss Roundup labels with the EPA in order to provide more information to users about the science of the active ingredients. It also plans to create a new website with scientific studies that focus on the safety of Roundup.