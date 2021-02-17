Bayer: Topchoice Insecticide

With a single, easy-to-apply granular application, Bayer Topchoice® provides up to one year of guaranteed control of fire ants, controls existing colonies, and prevents new infestations from forming.

Topchoice is a premium yet affordable option that can be used on home and commercial lawns, golf courses, sports fields, school grounds and parks. It’s the lowest dose granular, professionally applied insecticide available and is formulated specifically for broadcast application with commercially available spreaders.

When applied for fire ants, Topchoice also provides control of fleas, mole crickets and ticks. Plus, you get the resources and support that come with buying Bayer products.

Learn more here.