BBP Leadership and Sales Summit slated for Jan. 29-30 in Las Vegas

Bach Business Partners will host a two-day training event for landscape business owners, general managers and sales professionals to kick off 2020. The BBP Landscape Leadership & Sales Summit will take place Jan. 29-30 at New York-New York Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas.

Sales and leadership in the green industry will be the central theme of the agenda, which will feature keynote speaker Dan Lier, a nationally recognized sales professional and bestselling author; as well as author and renowned Sandler sales training expert John Rosso of Peak Performance Management. The curriculum also includes networking, team building and panel discussion sessions. The cost to attend is $799 per person. Registration details can be found here.

According to Bach Business Partners President Steven Bach, January has proven to be a perfect time to gather landscape sales and management professionals for professional development as it creates a motivational spark and sets the tone for the year ahead.

“Coming off the holiday season, January is typically a little slow for some companies,” he said. “Our most successful sales reps have been those who understand the importance of getting traction in Q1.”

Annually, Bach conducts multiple in-person landscape industry training events in order to expand the reach of the business principles and practices that he currently instills with his consulting clients. Elevating professionalism throughout the green industry is his focus.

“Leadership and sales training can raise the bar across the board when it comes to standards and industry practices. Ultimately, everyone benefits,” he said.