Beehive Brick & Stone joins Heritage

Heritage Landscape Supply Group acquired Beehive Brick & Stone, a family-owned distributor of pavers, natural and manufactured stone, brick and other complementary landscape products. Terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

“We are thrilled to be entering the Utah market (our 25th state) through our new partnership with Beehive,” said Matt McDermott, president of Heritage. “Beehive’s commitment to excellence, integrity and safety aligns well with our core values and we are excited to welcome the Company’s entire team to the growing Heritage family.”

Headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, Beehive is owned by Paul Nipper and his family and is currently run by President Brad Fairbanks and General Manager and Vice President of Operations Tyler Rast.

Beehive operates two locations: a showroom in Sandy, Utah, and an inventory yard in Salt Lake City. Fairbanks and Rast will continue to lead the company’s employee base under the Beehive banner, ensuring continuity and consistency for customers and supplier partners.

“Our family has always operated with a focus on putting the employees first, a shared value we recognized in Heritage from our first meeting,” Nipper said. “I am confident Heritage will be an excellent steward of Beehive’s legacy.”