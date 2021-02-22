Bestselling author joins Jain Irrigation for webinar on water conservation

Jain Irrigation will host author Charles Fishman in a special episode of its twice-weekly Jain Irrigation Training Series free webinars titled “The Big Thirst Author Charles Fishman Joins Jain for a Timely Conversation About Water,” on Friday, Feb. 26, at 12 p.m. PT.

The webinar is open to the public and free to attend by registering online here.

February 2021 marks the 10th anniversary of the publication of “The Big Thirst: The Secret Life and Turbulent Future of Water.”

Jain Irrigation Training Series host Richard Restuccia will talk with Charles Fishman about what predictions The Big Thirst got right, where it missed and why the next 10 years will be the most intense and innovative period for water in history. They’ll also discuss Fishman’s most recent book, “One Giant Leap: The Impossible Mission that Flew Us to the Moon, and lessons from the historic space program for the water industry.”

The Jain Irrigation Training Series is a live twice-weekly webinar designed for agriculture dealers, landscape distributors, contractors and other irrigation professionals presented each Wednesday and Friday. The recorded webinars’ free streaming video playbacks are available on the Jain Irrigation website and in audio podcast format for streaming or download through Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify iHeart Radio, Stitcher and TuneIn.

Fishman is an acclaimed author, journalist and historian. His books include “One Giant Leap,” “A Curious Mind (with Brian Grazer),” “The Wal-Mart Effect” and “The Big Thirst.” He is a three-time winner of the Gerald Loeb Award, a prestigious prize in business journalism.