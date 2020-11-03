Beth Berry of Real Green Systems among Software Report’s top 50 women leaders in SaaS of 2020

Beth Berry, vice president of business development and engagement at Real Green Systems, ranked at No. 42 on The Software Report’s Top 50 Women Leaders in SaaS of 2020.

Berry has been in her role as vice president of business development and engagement for seven years. Since joining Real Green, she has injected her 30 years of experience in technology, operational management, regulatory compliance and commercial sales into the all-in-one field management software service.

At Real Green, she drives the front-line business objectives creating strategic partnerships and unprecedented client engagement. In 2020, Berry leveraged the disruption of the pandemic, swiftly launching a daily live show hosting industry experts and key customers sharing pandemic related business pivots and practices. Additionally, Berry leads an initiative with industry leaders and state and federal legislators to ensure the “legal essential status” designation for the green industry for every state, creating record-breaking financial results across Real Green’s home services clients.

Prior to RealGreen, Berry was a founding leader of Scotts LawnService, where she managed and mentored 45 service centers. Since the 1990s, Berry has held leadership roles at a host of companies throughout the marketing, service and SaaS industries, making her a leader in the sector.

She is featured in the NYT bestseller “Youtility” by Jay Baer and has become a regular keynote at major industry events as well as serving on the boards of Project EverGreen, the National Pest Management Association-Technology and as a member chair for the National Association of Landscape Professionals.

The women on the top 50 list have demonstrated admirable leadership across a variety of roles within the software industry. Dedicated to inclusivity and diversity in the workplace, they have served as advocates for women in tech and have stood out as role models pushing forth a bold new agenda. While their reputations among colleagues and peers speak for themselves, they continuously strive to develop even higher performing collaborative teams to exceed expectations.

This year’s awardees are recognized for their performance within their roles, their ability to foster innovation and growth and their expertise in SaaS solutions. These individuals have made profound contributions in strategy, operations, marketing, human resources, business development, and other areas. Their insight and guidance continues to spur new initiatives, mobilize funding, and leverage strategic partnerships, in turn allowing their companies to thrive.

See the full list here.