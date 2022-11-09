Billy Goat,® a brand of Briggs & Stratton High Productivity Leaf Cleanup

Your behavior appears to be a little unusual. Please verify that you are not a bot.


Slay fall leaf cleanups with fast, powerful and profitable solutions from Billy Goat. Whether it’s many small properties, or larger commercial or municipal jobs, our range of clean-up gear affords large jumps in crew productivity and higher profits for your business. The compact Hurricane™ P2000 stand-on blower offers 3500 CFM and 150 plus MPH air velocity; making quick work of any mid-sized clean-up job on turf or hard surface! And the new Billy Goat® high-volume clean-up Leaf Dragon™ Leaf Loader is designed for large contractors and municipalities. The unit’s fuel efficient 37 gross HP, EFI Vanguard® 933cc engine is coupled to a 25-in. diameter shredding impeller with a long span belt for increased life, and generates 6,900 CFM of leaf suction.

