Billy Goat,® a brand of Briggs & Stratton High Productivity Leaf Cleanup

Slay fall leaf cleanups with fast, powerful and profitable solutions from Billy Goat. Whether it’s many small properties, or larger commercial or municipal jobs, our range of clean-up gear affords large jumps in crew productivity and higher profits for your business. The compact Hurricane™ P2000 stand-on blower offers 3500 CFM and 150 plus MPH air velocity; making quick work of any mid-sized clean-up job on turf or hard surface! And the new Billy Goat® high-volume clean-up Leaf Dragon™ Leaf Loader is designed for large contractors and municipalities. The unit’s fuel efficient 37 gross HP, EFI Vanguard® 933cc engine is coupled to a 25-in. diameter shredding impeller with a long span belt for increased life, and generates 6,900 CFM of leaf suction.