Billy Goat,® a brand of Briggs & Stratton: Hurricane™ P2000 Stand On Blower

Double down on fall clean-up with a Billy Goat® Hurricane™ compact P2000 stand-on blower! At 3500 CFM and 150 plus MPH air velocity; this blower makes quick work of any mid-sized clean-up job on turf or hard surface! The unit’s patent pending Directional Air Discharge Foot Pedal™ offers easy transitioning from left or right blowing while turning. The patented Dual Deflector Air Flow System™ and undercut adjusts manually on the left and right for directing the twin air columns at the best angle for the most efficient cleaning. Thirty-six inch gate access, and when your days get long and there’s still more work, an L.E.D. light kit can be added, making it easy for cleanup when daylight hours run out.

