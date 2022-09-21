Billy Goat® a brand of Briggs & Stratton: NEW! Leaf Dragon™ Debris Loader

Billy Goat is excited to introduce its new high-volume clean-up Leaf Dragon™ Leaf Loader. The unit’s fuel efficient 37 gross HP, EFI Vanguard® 933cc engine is coupled to a 25-in. diameter shredding impeller with a long span belt for increased life, and generates 6,900 CFM of leaf suction. The electric start engine features automotive-style cold weather starting and is up to 25% more fuel efficient than carbureted models*. A 16-in. diameter x 10-ft long hose affords true curbside intake and is supported with a three-position locking boom allowing for 45 sq. ft. of clean-up coverage before moving the unit. That’s double the reach of most other units on the market, offering large jumps in crew productivity. Visit your local Billy Goat Dealer or learn more at https://www.billygoat.com/na/en_us/product-catalog/debris-loader/dl3700vetr.html!

*Closed-loop EFI system fuel savings may vary based on debris loading conditions and other factors.