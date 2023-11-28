Billy Goat updates zero-turn stand-on blowers with side fill gas tank and fuel gauge

Billy Goat released upgraded Hurricane Z3001 and Hurricane X3001 zero-turn stand-on blowers. The blowers now feature a new side-fill gas tank with a fuel gauge, designed to improve efficiency and simplify fueling operations. The new feature reduces spillage onto the unit, minimizing the chance for debris to enter the tank during refueling.

The Hurricane Z3001 comes with seamless operating controls, tri-directional blowing options and zero-turn maneuverability. The unit has a blower housing design that draws air from both sides and with 8500 CFM, the Z3001 offers increased air velocity, allowing leaves and debris to be pushed further.

The Hurricane X3001 is perfect for medium-sized maintenance contractors, landscapers and other professionals needing clean-up productivity. The X3001 model also features seamless operating controls, directional blowing options, strong blowing power and zero-turn maneuverability.

“Introducing the new side fill gas tank with fuel gauge is a testament to Billy Goat’s dedication to continuous improvement and customer satisfaction,” said Brandon King, product manager at Billy Goat. “We understand the challenges faced by professionals in the field, and these upgrades aim to provide them with enhanced efficiency and convenience during their clean-up tasks.”

Billy Goat’s Hurricane Z3001 and X3001 blowers are now available at authorized dealers.